Porsche 911 Carrera RS 2.7 gets TAG Heuer watch tribute

The Porsche 911 Carrera RS 2.7, a pivotal model in the brand's history, is celebrating its 50th birthday this year. It's already gotten a Puma shoe collab that sold out in 24 hours and an appearance package homage for the current the 911 GT3 RS. Now there's a wristwatch tribute as well, released on the same day five decades after the car, courtesy of long-time Porsche partner TAG Heuer.

Introduced in October 1972, the 911 Carrera RS 2.7 was a car of many firsts. It was the first 911 to bear the Carrera name, meaning "race" in Spanish and named after the Carrera Panamericana. It was the first 911 to feature a spoiler, a modest upturn on the engine cover that came to be known as the ducktail. It was the first Porsche to come with staggered wheels, with rear Fuchs measuring one inch wider than the fronts and forcing the bodywork to flare out at the back as well. Upon introduction it was Germany's fastest production car at the time and became the first car to accelerate from 0-100 kph (0-62 mph) in under six seconds according to Auto, Motor und Sport magazine.

The TAG Heuer Carrera X Porsche RS 2.7 comes in two limited edition flavors. A white and blue version replicates the iconic Grand Prix White and blue stripes of the road car. It features a stainless steel case matched with a NATO strap that features the signature Carrera script which adorned the sides of the car.

The rarer white and red variant uses an 18K 5N rose gold case mated to a red alligator leather strap. Both feature the Carrera script on the 9 o'clock edge of the case, as well as Carrera branding on the watch face.