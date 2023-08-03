Jeep will help you build your very own Jurassic Park Wrangler

If you're anything like us, one of the things that stood out to you in the original "Jurassic Park" were the custom YJ Jeep Wranglers used for getting around the park. Heck, they must've stood out to more than just car people seeing as they were given reverent placement in the first "Jurassic World" film. So it's not hard to imagine that there are plenty of people that have wanted their own custom Wranglers to match, and the Jeep Graphic Studio is here to help.

As you might've guessed by the fact this package is from Jeep Graphic Studio, it's a vinyl decal set, one with official Jurassic Park licensing and branding. It's a rather comprehensive set including door, hood and tailgate decals. They feature the fictional park's logo for the doors, along with the "JP##" vehicle number graphics. Along the sides of the hood, Jeep will include your Wrangler or Gladiator's trim name written out in the same font as the park logo.

There's even a bit of interior flare. As standard, it includes a chrome medallion insert for the shifter with the T. Rex logo used for the park. And for an extra fee, you can get a "Grassy Island" one for the transfer case lever to match.

The graphics package is a limited edition, though. Only 100 sets will be made, each one featuring vehicle numbering from 00 to 99. They're compatible with all 2018 to 2024 Jeep Wranglers and 2020 to 2023 Jeep Gladiators, so whether you have two or four doors and possibly a truck bed, you can join in on the Jurassic fun. At least you can if you get one ordered in time and are willing to spend the $550 for the package. Add in the extra transfer case insert and it rises to $650. You can find the package at JeepGraphicStudio.com, along with a wide array of other vinyl sets for your Jeep.

