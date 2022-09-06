2023 Jeep Gladiator gets special edition trim and colors

We found out a bit ago that the 2023 Jeep Gladiator will come in can't-miss-it High Velocity Yellow, which replaces Snazzberry on the exterior color palette. There are a number of other, more subtle alterations in store for the off-roading pickup as well. On the color front, Mopar Insiders says there are two special edition colors coming next calendar year. The first, called Earl, will be available on January 2, 2023, and Punk'n will be available on August 28, 2023. Also, every Gladiator for 2023 will show off an American flag decal on both fenders. There are some savings to be had, but prices mostly go up by small amounts. MSRPs for the full lineup after the $1,595 destination charge are:

Sport: $38,970 ($190 less than in 2022)

Willys Sport: $41,675 ($205)

Sport S: $42,765 ($205)

Freedom: $44,870 (new trim)

Willys: $46,810 ($1,355)

Overland: $48,570 ($2,000)

Rubicon: $51,310 ($605)

Mojave: $50,915 ($185 less than in 2022)

High Altitude: $56,070 ($395)

The biggest update is the Freedom special edition that joins the lineup where the Altitude trim used to be, costing about $4,000 more than the Altitude but with more standard equipment. The Freedom edition gets equipment like LED headlights and fog lights, body-color fender flares, winch-capable steel front and rear bumpers, steel rock rails, black wheels and accents and an Oscar Mike badge on the tailgate. The interior fits leather-trimmed cloth seats and black accent stitching. Story goes that Jeep plans to make just 2,000 of these, so get your orders in.

Starting at the bottom with other changes, the Sport and Sport S are upgraded to the front bumper from the Overland as standard when equipped with the manual transmission. The bad news for the Sport S is that it loses body-colored fenders as stock fit; they'll become part of the $695 Convenience Group. On the other hand, max payload in the Sport S climbs ten pounds to 1,710 pounds. The 2023 Gladiator Willys gets proximity keyless entry standard, a $695 standalone option in 2022, and the seven-inch instrument cluster display, remote start and garage door opener that was part of the $1,095 Technology Package. That explains the $1,355 increase in MSRP. And the High Altitude gets an optional $1,795 Capability Package bundling a forward-facing trail camera, winch-ready steel front bumper, rock rails and a painted rear bumper.

