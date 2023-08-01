Airstream and REI team up on new 20-foot Basecamp model

Airstream still makes its iconic shiny aluminum camping trailer, but the company has branched out with other floorplans and trailer shapes. Recently, Airstream’s smaller models have become popular as lower-cost alternatives to the six-figure classic trailers, and the company is partnering with legendary outdoor retailer REI to build a unique version of the 20-foot Basecamp trailer.

This is the second time the two storied American companies have joined forces on a Basecamp trailer, available in 16- and 20-foot models. The larger REI Co-Op Special Edition Basecamp 20X retains the model’s useful rear hatch door and incorporates more sustainable and environmentally friendly materials than the earlier model.

Though it’s not the flagship Airstream trailer, the Basecamp 20X sleeps four people and offers UV-LED water filtration with a recirculating water heater. It comes with a 25-piece REI camping set and can be upgraded with a 360-watt solar charging system and power bank. The trailer should also be stable on the trails with a three-inch lift and off-road tires.

The Basecamp’s more compact size makes it easier to maneuver, but the trailer is surprisingly well-equipped for its dimensions. It has a kitchenette and indoor bathroom with a toilet and shower, and there’s an exterior shower for adventurous types or people needing to hose down a dirty pet. Like the standard trailer, the REI special edition features a convertible sleeping area and storage spaces tucked into every corner.

Airstream offers a range of color and décor choices for the base trailer, and the REI special edition comes with birch cabinetry and a spruce green color theme. The Basecamp trailer weighs just 3,500 pounds, so it won’t take a full-size truck to get on the road. That said, the 20-foot model starts at $62,400, and that’s before optional features and taxes. The smaller 16-foot model is a bit less expensive at $52,900.

