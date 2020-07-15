A new Airstream Basecamp trailer just debuted. It’s the Basecamp 20, and it’s meant to serve as the larger upgrade model to the Basecamp 16 — we reviewed one just over a year ago. Airstream has made the silver bullet camper trailer longer, taller and wider for the 20. Apparently, customers were asking for more space.

The new Basecamp 20 has separate spaces for eating and sleeping. Its rear bed is now larger, and the convertible front dinette can now seat four people or sleep two children/one adult. Airstream says there are more storage locations throughout the trailer to stow extra gear. It also has a dedicated furnace, tankless water heater, fresh/gray/black water tanks and four heavy duty stabilizer jacks. Three interior decor options are available: Glacier Lake, Red Rock, and Forest Ridge.

In case you wanted a more rugged trailer, the Basecamp 20X was also just revealed. It’s the same as the Basecamp 20, but adds extra equipment to let it handle worse terrain. Airstream adds Goodyear off-road tires wrapping larger aluminum wheels, a higher (12-inch) ground clearance under full load, stone guard protection, steel steps and tinted window guards.

Airstream says it’s been designed so that midsize SUVs or small trucks are able to tow it. Your tow vehicle options are fairly vast, though. The Basecamp 20’s base weight is 3,400 pounds, and the 20X’s weight is 3,500 pounds. Of course, we assume you’re going to add a decent amount of weight to it with all your gear and supplies, so take that into consideration.

The Basecamp 20 starts at $45,900, and the 20X starts at $48,900. Those prices will go up if you start to tack on some options like solar panels, air conditioning or a microwave. If you want one, Airstream dealers are taking orders now and will begin to receive inventory in the coming weeks.

