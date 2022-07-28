When the pandemic shut the world down, many people took to the woods and trails to camp and worked in remote places. That sort of thing can be fun, but a little comfort goes a long way in the woods for most of us. Airstream trailers have always been a stylish, comfortable way to travel, but its long, shiny campers are too big for off-road adventures. The company’s Basecamp 16 is smaller and a great compromise, and to promote its off-grid street cred, Airstream partnered with REI on a special edition of the 16-foot trailer.

While it wears Airstream’s signature stainless steel exterior, this isn’t the long, bullet-shaped trailer you’re probably imagining. The Basecamp 16 is a smaller, more maneuverable trailer that offers a bathroom small kitchen, and a seating/sleeping area. It sleeps up to two people and rides on a single axle.

The Basecamp 16 weighs 2,650 pounds, and its max trailer weight is 3,500 pounds, so it can be towed by small crossovers and even some wagons. Some new EVs like the Ford F-150 Lightning and Rivian R1T are more than capable of pulling the weight, but others like the Kia EV6 fall short.

Airstream offered solar panels for the trailer before, but the special edition brings the option to upgrade to a 360-watt system and a 200Ah battery. The rig features an outdoor shower in addition to the indoor bathroom, a UV-LED water filter, instant hot water, a composting toilet, and several recyclable materials.

The trailer’s fabrics are made from recycled materials, and the cutting board sink is made from recycled paper. The cabinets are made from sustainably grown woods, and the raised-coin flooring helps prevent slips when the floor is wet.

The Basecamp 16 is available with an “X-Package” options group that brings more rugged style and functionality to the trailer. It includes Goodyear Wrangler tires and a three-inch lift kit. Stainless steel rock guards keep the trailer’s belly safe, and solar window guards prevent chips and cracks while driving off-road.

Customers can get a sneak preview of the trailer here. The order banks open on July 28 at authorized Airstream dealers. Pricing for the trailer starts at $52,900, but Airstream offers various color and materials choices that could drive the price higher.