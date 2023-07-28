Everything we know about the 2024 Toyota Land Cruiser

The 2024 Toyota Land Cruiser is going to be revealed next Tuesday night, August 1 at 9:20 p.m. ET. Get excited! We know we are, so now is the time to sort through everything we know about the next-gen Land Cruiser before the big day.

Toyota has multiple teasers up for its iconic off-roader, and we’ve been able to make some assumptions about the vehicle directly from those images.

After the initial teaser revealing the presence of an all-new Land Cruiser, Toyota sent out a photo showing the SUV’s silhouette. This tells us that Toyota is going with a similarly boxy and rugged styling direction as it took with the Lexus GX. That’s a pretty big departure from what the Land Cruiser was as of late, and it’s confirmed from Toyota’s own marketing: "With 65 years of heritage, you can choose to slow down or reinvent yourself. We chose the latter." In other words, this isn't the Land Cruiser you know.

Considering it’ll be smaller than the Sequoia, we suspect that’ll also mean a price less than the about $78,000 Sequoia TRD Pro.

As for the powertrain, that’s up for debate. A report following the initial image suggests that we’ll only see four-cylinder engines available for the new Land Cruiser. The one we suspect is under the hood is the 2.4-liter turbocharged four-cylinder hybrid powertrain that was revealed in the new Tacoma pickup. That’s no V8 like the previous Land Cruiser had, but it sure is an interesting and potentially efficient setup. It could help keep distance between the Land Cruiser and the 2024 Lexus GX 550h with its twin-turbo 3.4-liter V6 hybrid. However, we’re not ruling out the possibility of Toyota giving the Land Cruiser the big V6 hybrid setup as an option, too.

Regardless of powertrain, we expect it will ride on Toyota’s TNGA-F body-on-frame architecture and feature four-wheel drive with a low range as standard.

The most recent bit of Land Cruiser information out there comes from a teaser released this week that provided a quick glimpse at the front end. In the photo, the nose of the 2024 Land Cruiser is in front of an FJ62 Land Cruiser, which seems like a pretty clear implication that Toyota looked to the well-loved generation of SUV as an inspiration for the new one. The rectangular headlights match up with the new one’s blocky units, and the “TOYOTA” across the grille is another heritage touch.

We’ll be keeping this post updated throughout the lead-up to the Land Cruiser’s reveal next week, but make doubly sure to come back on Tuesday night to read everything there is to know about the latest Land Cruiser.

