2024 Toyota Land Cruiser pokes its nose out

Following up on a teaser showing the silhouette of the 2024 Toyota Land Cruiser, Toyota has launched another one that gives us a peek at the SUV's nose. Toyota also provided a date for when we'll get to see the whole thing.

The nose of the 2024 Land Cruiser is in front of an FJ62 Land Cruiser, which seems like a pretty clear implication that Toyota looked to the well-loved generation of SUV as an inspiration for the new one. Certainly the old model's dual rectangular lights match up with the also blocky lights on the 2024 version. The 2024 Land Cruiser also gets an egg-crate grille with the classic "TOYOTA" block lettering across it.

The rest of the bumper is extremely blocky and beveled, too. It even goes beyond the Lexus GX that it's based on. The Lexus breaks up some of the right angles with diagonals and more sleek headlights. It certainly seems that the Land Cruiser is going to look extremely off-road ready.

Because we know that it's based on the Lexus GX (and likely named Land Cruiser Prado in other markets), it will have off-road-capable underpinnings. It will use the TNGA-F body-on-frame architecture with independent front suspension and a coil-sprung multilink solid rear axle. Four-wheel drive with a low range, a locking rear differential, Toyota's Kinetic Dynamic Suspension and Crawl Control should all be on offer. The powertrain is more of a mystery. It could be offered with a twin-turbo V6 hybrid like the GX, but rumors suggest it may only get four-cylinder engines, possibly like the turbo and hybrid units offered in the Tacoma.

We'll know in just a few days. The reveal date for the Land Cruiser is August 1, and it will be shown at 9:20 pm eastern time. So save the date so you can catch all the SUV's details, which you'll definitely be able to find here at Autoblog.

