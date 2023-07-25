2024 Ford Bronco Sport adds heritage-inspired Free Wheeling special edition

The 2024 Ford Bronco Sport is entering its fourth year of production with a colorful, new variant in the Free Wheeling special edition and another new, darker option in a Black Appearance package. Both versions build off the Big Bend trim, which means you get the 1.5-liter turbocharged three-cylinder and the standard all-wheel-drive system.

Starting with the Bronco Sport Free Wheeling special edition, this red, orange and yellow look is inspired by the Free Wheeling package offered on a number of Ford models in the 1970s. Of course, one of those models was the Bronco, which you can see in the vintage advertisement directly below.

Ford hasn’t applied the same gradient effect or used the same style of stripes to the Bronco Sport’s reflective side decals as the original enjoyed, but you can see what Ford was going for. In addition to the graphics package on the sides, the Free Wheeling special edition gets the same colors on the hood — you’ll notice a Bronco logo in the yellow stripe there, too. Both the “Bronco” on the front grille and the “Bronco Sport” on the liftgate are accented in the same gradient of colors. The grille itself is painted in silver, and a modified lower front-end insert matches it. To round out the exterior, the 17-inch wheels get red accents.

The Free Wheeling special edition’s interior keeps the color theme going with the same sunset colors applied to the seat inserts and stitching throughout the cabin. Lastly, you get a splash of Race Red on the door trim and center stack. Pricing for the Free Wheeling special edition starts at $35,325, including the $1,595 destination charge.