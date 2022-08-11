Heritage Editions join 2023 Bronco, Bronco Sport lineups

Despite ongoing inventory and supply chain shortages, Ford is determined to keep up its Bronco blitz. While 2023 may headlined by the Bronco Raptor, that's not the only variant of the Blue Oval's revived 4x4 nameplate that will debut for the new model year. Among the fresh faces is one that will be familiar to fans of the classic Bronco. Dubbed the Heritage Edition (and also offered in a fancier Heritage Limited variant limited to just 1966 units per model), it borrows heavily from the original '66, right down to the "Ford" script on the Bronco's Oxford White grille. The Bronco Sport gets in on the action too, albeit a bit less aggressively, sharing throwback paint finishes (Robin's Egg Blue, anybody?) and more Heritage-exclusive exterior and interior elements.

Bronco We'll start on the outside, naturally, with the obvious bursts of white. Both big Bronco variants pilfer from the Black Diamond's front-end look, but in white of course. The standard Heritage Edition gets a 17-inch slotted aluminum wheel finished in white, while the Limited adds dog dish covers for a two-tone look. Fender graphics (again in Oxford White adorn both flanks, and the top was also coded to match. Things get a bit tricky with the paint finishes, so here it is, straight from the horse's mouth (yeah, get over it):

"Bronco Heritage Edition is available in five paint options, while Bronco Heritage Limited Edition is exclusively available at launch in Robin’s Egg Blue, which is a throwback color based on Arcadian Blue, available on the original Bronco in 1966," Ford says. "The color Yellowstone Metallic, which is based on the 1971 Ford color Prairie Yellow, is planned for late 2023 model year availability. Peak Blue is planned for the 2024 model year." Standard equipment is based on the Big Bend model but the Heritage edition was meant to fit the goodies from the Sasquatch package (included) and comes with the requisite wide fenders. Inside, the dash comes finished in white to match the exterior bits, but everything else is a bit more tame. The standard Heritage seats have Robin's Egg Blue elements in their upholstery patterning, plus additional contrast stitching.

Bronco Sport Second verse, (mostly) same as the first. The Bronco Sport has no heritage of its own to draw on, but it can bask in the glow of its larger sibling and smaller Ford SUVs of yore. The Sport keeps the standard "Bronco" grille treatment (albeit in white) and the grille designs themselves are borrowed from their underlying trims (Big Bend and Badlands, respectively). You still get the white roof and white wheels, at least. Like the bigger Bronco, the Sport's Heritage Edition is bundled with its most aggressive off-road gear, including its trick rear differential.

