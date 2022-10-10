2023 Nissan Versa gets new styling, more standard features

The updated 2023 Nissan Versa is making its public debut at the Miami auto show with a redesigned front end and a longer list of standard and optional tech features. Still positioned at the bottom of the Japanese company's line-up in the U.S., the Versa remains available in three trim levels.

Up front, the changes made to the Versa for 2023 are easy to spot. Designers added a new-look rendition of Nissan's V-Motion grille that gives the sedan a more modern appearance and redesigned headlights. The changes made to the back end are largely limited to putting the new Nissan logo to the trunk lid. Gray Sky Pearl joins the color palette for SV and SR trims, and the latter receives new 17-inch wheels.

Nissan is not making any major mechanical changes for the Versa for 2023. Power comes from a 1.6-liter four-cylinder engine that makes 122 horsepower at 6,300 rpm and 114 pound-feet of torque at 4,000 rpm — those figures stay flat even if you select the SR trim. If you want to give a shift, the Versa might be your ticket: the S is one of the last new cars that comes standard with a five-speed manual transmission. SV and SR trims ship with a continuously variable transmission (CVT), and front-wheel-drive is the only available configuration.

New features for each Versa trim level are on offer. A new S Plus Package is available on the base trim, which adds Apple CarPlay and Android Auto compatibility, 16-inch alloy wheels and split-folding rear seats. The SV trim picks up an armrest, a wireless device charger, and a new interior color called Chambray. The top-rung SR, pictured at top, gets unique body work, badging and trim, and it now features a center console with an armrest, an 8-inch touchscreen, adaptive cruise control, an automatic climate control system, Wi-Fi compatibility and NissanConnect Services compatibility as standard.

Dealers across the nation will begin receiving the 2023 Nissan Versa in the fall of 2022. Pricing information will be announced later.

