Audi RS7 Legacy Edition from ABT revealed with an outrageous 760 horsepower

German tuner ABT is celebrating 10 years of the Audi RS7 with a limited model called the Legacy Edition. We've seen impressive RS7-based builds from the company before, but the Legacy Edition goes further with an aggressive-looking design and supercar-like horsepower.

ABT started with the RS7 Performance, took it apart, and incorporated a long list of modifications while putting it back together. Power still comes from a twin-turbocharged, 4.0-liter V8, but its output increases to 760 horsepower and 723 pound-feet of torque — that's up from 621 and 627, respectively, in the regular production car. The company notably installed turbochargers developed in-house and a new intercooler.

The suspension system gets adjustable coilovers and edition-specific sway bars, while the Legacy Edition rolls on 22-inch wheels painted in gloss black. Odds are you can hear this RS7 coming from several blocks away, but it should turn every head even when it's parked. It receives a full carbon fiber body kit that includes a front splitter with wings, side skirts, and a rear wing mounted on the factory-fitted spoiler.

Just to clear up any confusion, the fenders get "1 of 200" emblems to tell onlookers they're not seeing a standard RS7. This logo appears on the door sills as well, and ABT also added a suede-like fabric called Dinamica to the gear selector, the shifter, and the seat frames. Last but not least, the driver faces a Legacy Edition-specific Alcantara-upholstered steering wheel with a racing-inspired red 12-o'clock mark.

ABT will build 200 units of the Audi RS7 Legacy Edition. Pricing starts at €102,600 (about $114,800) excluding the donor car and installation.

If you like the idea of a 700-plus-horsepower V8-powered Audi but need more room, ABT doesn't limit the scope of its tuning activities to the RS7. In 2021, it showed off a hot-rodded RS Q8 whose 4.0-liter twin-turbocharged V8 (the same engine as the RS7) made 740 horsepower.