ABT Sportsline has a long history of performance, and this new ABT RS7-R fits in perfectly with its brethren. It’s based on the 2020 Audi RS 7. If you happen to own one of those rockets (0-62 mph in 3.6 seconds), then congrats, you can make it faster.

The stock RS 7 ships with 591 horsepower and 591 pound-feet of torque from its 4.0-liter twin-turbo V8. ABT cranks that up to 690 horsepower for the U.S. — European RS7-Rs will make 740 horsepower, so we'll be missing out on those 50 extra horses. That power is made with stock internals, as all ABT has done is strapped in its “Power R ECU” for a tune. We spy what might be an aftermarket exhaust, so some bolt-ons are likely providing slight power gains, but ABT hasn’t detailed them yet. ABT is also throwing in a two-year warranty “in the scope of the manufacturer’s guarantee.”

Besides the engine tune, ABT has also devised a new suspension setup. Two levels of aggression are available, with both featuring new ABT coilovers and anti-roll bars to aid handling.

One look at the RS7-R is enough to know it’s something special. ABT has used carbon fiber judiciously, adding skirts, spoilers, winglets and all sorts of protrusions onto the bodywork. The 22-inch ABT High Performance HR wheels are also part of the exterior package. Interior photos reveal the changes ABT has made inside, like the unique finishes on the steering wheel, center stack and gear lever. Plaques and emblems all over the car read out “1 of 125,” letting the world know you’re driving something rare. And yes, ABT only plans on making 125 of these special-edition RS 7s.

As for the price, that’s unknown at this time. We’ve asked ABT what availability will look like in the U.S., and the company confirmed that you'll be able to purchase it here. Timing is also up in the air, but we’d suggest letting ABT know you want one of the slots if your brand-new RS 7 isn’t quite fast enough for you.

Related video: