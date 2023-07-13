Ineos Grenadier Quartermaster pickup puts a bed on it

A large-enough portion of the buying public wanted Land Rover to carry on with the old Defender. That wish didn't get fulfilled, so UK chemicals magnate Sir Jim Ratcliffe launched Ineos Automotive to create the Grenadier Station Wagon. No doubt a large portion of those Defender intenders were after a pickup version, so Ineos Automotive is here with the double cab Quartermaster. Debuting at the Goodwood Festival of Speed, the Quartermaster's box-section frame extends a foot longer the wagon's frame. The result is a bed measuring 61.6 inches long and 63.7 inches wide outside the wheel housings. The length's comparable to the five-foot Styleside bed on a Ford Ranger that measures 61 inches long. The Grenadier wagon being about two inches wider than a Ranger, we figure the narrowest portion of the Quartermaster's bed won't stray far from the Ranger's 44.8 inches between wheel housings.

It's a shame Ineos designers couldn't flatten the wheel housings to make them fit for loads. The Quartermaster's also got that bed-mounted spare to deal with. The tailgate folds down, so it couldn't hold the spare without a hinge conversion kit. If the Quartermaster proves popular enough, we wouldn't be surprised about the aftermarket seeing to that.

As is, the tailgate itself is rated to support 496 pounds when open. The truck's payload comes in at 1,675 pounds, strapping made easier thanks to four tie-downs in the bed. Towing matches the 7,716-pound rating for the wagon, and a 400-watt power take-off comes standard.

The wagon's 10.4 inches of ground clearance carry over, the approach angle of 35.5 degrees and wading depth of 31.5 inches should as well. The longer rear overhang will eat into the wagon's breakover angle of 28.2 degrees and departure angle of 36.1. The automaker says the Quartermaster has "approach, breakover and departure angles unrivalled by any other series production pick-up," without offering specifics. If the same boast makes it Stateside, we'll be comparing the numbers to the Jeep Gladiator Rubicon's 20.3-degree breakover angle and 26-degree departure angle.

Otherwise, all the wagon goodies fill in the blanks. The 3.0-liter twin-turbo inline-six engines from BMW drink gas or diesel in international markets, only gas in the U.S., making about 283 horsepower and 330 pound-feet of torque. The transfer case comes from Tremec, axles from Carraro, differential lockers from Eaton — central locker standard, front and rear optional — progressive-rate springs from Eibach and brakes from Brembo. Trims, too, will come in the same Standard, Trialmaster and Fieldmaster variants as the covered wagon. Pricing for the pickup in the U.S. and Canada will be announced when order books open in 2024. The wagon starts at $71,500 in the U.S.

