The Goodwood Festival of Speed is ready to cheer anything with pretensions to velocity, equally respectful to new hooligans trying to seize the day and veterans that have had theirs. Maserati's brought both to the 'sceptered isle, sometimes demonstrated in the same body. The house of the trident will start shutting down V8 production next year, bringing an end to 64 years of eight-cylinder Maseratis going back to the 5000 GT of 1959. The Ghibli 334 Ultima and Levante V8 Ultima special editions commemorate the sunset, both powered by the departing twin-turbo 3.8-liter V8 making 572 horsepower and 538 pound-feet of torque.

The sedan gets the "334" designation of its top speed in kilometers per hour, known as 206.3 mph in non-metric lands. That's three miles per hour more than the Ghibli Trofeo's top speed as shown on Maserati's retail U.S. site. Performance and aero updates include a new carbon fiber spoiler, special tires made from a new compound, and 21-inch Orione wheels. The sprint to 62 miles per hour drops from 4.3 seconds to 3.9. The automaker calls this car the "current fastest internal combustion engine sedan in the world," and it's going to climb the Goodwood hill.

Each special edition gets 103 examples. Maserati hasn't discussed regional allotments nor how to make a reservation.

The rest of the Italian showcase in Lord March's back yard revolves around the new. The GrandTurismo Trofeo with a Nettuno V6 will be there, the 542-hp V6 stepping further out of the shadow of the V8. The battery-electric GranTurismo Folgore takes a bow as well, as does the Grecale Folgore.

Artsy types will want a look at the GranTurismo Prisma, a one-off based on the Nettuno-powered GranTurismo Trofeo. Revealed a few months ago, this tips a cap to 75 years of the automaker. Artists hand-painted the body with 14 colors that nod to classic Maserati hues, then hand-painted the names of classic models like the Indy, Mistral, and Amaranto, applying more than 8,500 individual characters.

Finally, a GranTurismo Folgore and an MC20 Cielo will join the Ghilbli 334 Ultima making a run up the hill. The MC20 Cielo is returning for a second run after a debut jaunt last year.