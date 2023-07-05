Honda and Acura recall 124,077 vehicles due to potential brake failure

Honda and Acura are recalling 124,077 total vehicles across numerous model lines due to a part in the brake system that was potentially improperly assembled, which could ultimately lead to brake failure.

The models affected include the 2020-2021 Honda Civic, 2020-2023 Ridgeline, 2021-2023 Passport, 2021-2022 Pilot and the 2020 Acura MDX.

As for the issue itself, Honda says the brake master cylinder “may have been improperly fastened to the brake booster assembly during production.” Specifically, the tie rod fastener is the problem point. Honda says that if it was improperly assembled, that could result in loose or missing tie rod nuts. If this is the case, when you hit the brakes, a bending load can be placed on the brake booster tie rod studs, which could in turn cause the tie rod studs to break. This then allows the brake master cylinder to separate from the brake booster, which Honda says could result in diminished or lost brake function.

Honda says it received a report of brake failure on a 2021 Pilot last year, which prompted the company’s investigation. There are no crashes, injuries or deaths related to this issue, according to Honda, but it has received two related warranty claims since September 2022.

Owner notifications are scheduled to begin on August 7 this year. Honda says it will inspect and replace any missing nuts, and if any brake booster assembly components are damaged, those will be replaced, too.

