2023 Black Widow Jeep Wrangler shows off at the club, campground

If you're most known for being an aftermarket shock company, what would be the best way to convince drivers to put your shocks on their rides? Perhaps do what Fox Factory did: buy you own off-road outfitter and upgrade trucks straight from the factory (or showroom) floor. Black Widow produces components for six truck brands but was largely known for its work with Jeep and Ram — especially the Black Widow Jeep Wranglers. The 2023 Black Widow Edition Wrangler is here, rocking a split personality for buyers who need to show off on the trail and the tarmac.

For the trail there are a light bar tucked in a powder coated Black Widow front bumper, monotube Fox Adventure Shocks adding a three-inch lift, and 35-inch Toyo Open Country R/T tires. New alignment, a new steering stabilizer, and a recalibrated steering angle sensor tame the lifted front end. For the street, those Toyos wrap standard 20-inch wheels that can be optioned up to 22-inchers with 37-inch BFG KO2 Mud Terrains. Oversized spare wheel and third brake light relocation kits make room for the standard spare, hung on a tailgate with reinforced hinges. A custom Mopar vented hood, painted fender vents, tinted windows, painted accents on the coil spring and D-rings, spider decals, custom upholstery with embroidered Black Widow logos, painted interior pieces, and red LED lighting inside complete the package.

Every Black Widow product comes with a three-year, 36,000-mile warranty. As with the 2023 Fox Factory PDV Ford Bronco KOH Edition, they can be ordered through dealers, so pricing depends on the base Wrangler chosen for the project. However, because dealers can also convert their inventory to Black Widow spec, there's always a supply of rigs for sale across the country at Lifted Trucks for Sale. There are Wranglers as low as $63,000, but $75,000 to $85,000 is the meat of the market for examples with all the bells and whistles.

