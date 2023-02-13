Fox's King of the Hammers Edition Ford Bronco brings The Hammers home

King of the Hammers (KOH) wrapped up this weekend, but a small number of Ford Bronco buyers will soon be able to take everything KOH represents home with them. Fox Factory Performance Vehicle Development — the Skunkworks division of the shock maker — worked with three-time KOH winner and Fox-sponsored racer Jason Scherer, plus KOH co-founder Dave Cole and suspension magician Mike Kim, to create this, the 2023 Fox Factory PDV Ford Bronco KOH Edition.

Note, Ford threw up a lot of dust at KOH this year trying to repeat its Bronco podium sweep in the Everyman Stock Challenge — and pulled off a 1st-2nd-3rd-place sweep — but Ford has nothing to do with this build. For those who don't know, what makes KOH special is that it combines some of the most intense desert racing with some of the most intense rock crawling in the world. Having spent the time and money to get "Hammers" in the name, the KOH Bronco is tuned to do what those Everyman Stock Challenge trucks do in competition without giving up road manners.

Naturally, there are Fox 2.5 Performance Elite coilovers providing a four-inch lift between body and wheel hub. In front, they're bolted to BDS upper control arms that provide extra strength and can manage the additional travel. A JKS steering sleeve upgrades the turning gear to manage forces exerted while scrambling through The Hammers. In back, the dampers work with BDS heavy duty lower control arms and an adjustable track bar. The lift and a JKS Max Tire Clearance Kit make room for 37-inch BFG KM3 Mud Terrain tires on Vision wheels. Scherer said he chose them because they are "the lightest tire and wheel combo with the durability and traction that we want." Capping the underside, as it were, is a series of JKS skid plates that run from front bumper to back. Those bumpers come from Scherer's Rage 4th Racing shop, the front high-clearance unit mounting a winch and a couple of lights. Custom Hammer graphics, fender badges, and embroidered upholstery complete the package.

Last July, Scherer went to the Johnson OHV area where the Hammers is run with Mike Kim — who has tuned Fox shocks for multiple KOH- and Baja-winning rigs — to get everything dialed in. They worked their way to the final version with repeated shock disassembly and swapping components around the shocks to get the best response on everything from fire roads to boulder fields to highways. "You miss it, you miss it, you miss it, and then it’s magical," Scherer said.

Fox didn't mention a base Bronco model, but the images and the Fox parts finder tool suggest there's room to choose a variety of options. On the parts finder, Bronco replacement shocks can be purchased for models with and without the Sasquatch Package, and for two or four-door trims.

The company says it will build an "extremely limited number" of the Hammers Edition Bronco, selling them through participating Ford dealers. Each one will be built to order at a price that hasn't been divulged, and come with a 3-year/36,000-mile warranty. While we wait for more infor, those interested can raise their digital hands at the KOH Bronco site.