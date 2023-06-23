The Interstate 95 bridge in Philadelphia destroyed by a tanker explosion less than two weeks ago is slated to re-open at noon today (Friday), Pennsylvania Governor Josh Shapiro said in a press conference this morning. Construction of a permanent replacement bridge is expected to take months, so the state Department of Transportation (PennDOT) elected to construct temporary lanes in both directions to allow traffic to return to the freeway while work on the adjacent spans remains underway.

PennDOT created an information portal on its website for updates on the repair efforts. On Thursday evening, the agency posted an update saying that travel restrictions on streets surrounding the overpass should lift on Friday as three temporary lanes will open in each direction on I-95. The bridge collapsed after a fatal tanker truck crash started a massive blaze beneath the bridge that thoroughly compromised its structure. The new lanes are in place, and PennDOT is working to finalize median and barrier placement this morning before allowing traffic to re-enter the interstate. Temporary repair efforts were hampered this week by wet weather, which made curing asphalt and applying lane markings difficult. Pocono Raceway and NASCAR stepped up, providing one of its jet dryer trucks to aid in drying the surface.

"Based on the tremendous progress these crews made over the weekend and the time it takes to complete the remaining steps, I can now say that we will have I-95 back open this weekend," Shapiro said Tuesday afternoon. “We have worked around the clock to get this done, and we’ve completed each phase safely and ahead of schedule. That’s all due to the incredible coordination with our local, state, and federal partners – and thanks to the hard-working men and women of the Philadelphia Building Trades who are making this happen."

Permanent repairs are projected to take months with an estimated cost of at least $30 million, PennDOT said.