2024 Range Rover Evoque gets small interior rework, bigger price

After refreshing the Range Rover Velar earlier this year, it's time for the most junior member of the lineup to receive its nips and tucks. The 2024 Range Rover Evoque sticks with the subtle transformations the brand is known for, the exterior showing little more than a revised grille treatment, new Pixel LED headlights and a new taillight signature. Three new colors join the palette — Arroios Grey, Corinthian Bronze and Tribeca Blue — that can be combined with the familiar Corinthian Bronze or Narvik Black hues for the roof. Eight wheel designs in five new finishes max out at 21 inches, the Dynamic SE available with the diamond-turned wheels.

There's much more going on inside. A redrawn steering wheel heightens dynamism front and center. New Moonstone Chrome highlighting on the steering wheel spokes is also found on the center console, the new, compact shifter and the air vents. New model-specific interior trim treatments include Technical Light Anodized or Dark Anodized Aluminum.

The instrument panel cedes the previous 10-inch infotainment screen integrated into the dash for an 11.4-inch floating curved glass touchscreen. The lower screen that presented HVAC controls is gone, integrated into the Pivo Pro infotainment software on the upper display. Rationalizing screens results in a UX redesign of the Pivi Pro interface, the sliding digital controls for seating, HVAC and audio volume always available at the sides of the floating display. After starting the Evoque, the main screen shows controls for commonly used startup features like the defroster and seat heaters. On the go, the automaker says 80% of Pivi Pro's available options are no more than two taps away.

Real estate once used for that lower screen is utilized for additional storage and a wireless phone charging slot.

Upgrades built into every Evoque include Amazon Alexa integration and wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay. An optional new upgrade is Cabin Air Purification Plus that comes with the Comfort Pack.

The base drivetrain carries over unchanged and becomes the only one available for our market, that being the P250 that pairs a turbocharged 2.0-liter four-cylinder making 246 horsepower and 269 pound-feet of torque with a nine-speed automatic transmission. The P300 that boosted output to 296 hp and 295 lb-ft is no more.

Adjusted pricing for the 2024 Evoque isn't subtle. The new entry-level bar for the Evoque S is $49,900 plus a $1,175 destination fee, making for a total of $51,075. That's $4,900 more than the 2023 Evoque. The Evoque Dynamic SE starts at $56,075, which is $5,400 more than last year. At the moment, only the S and Dynamic SE have been announced; we'll have to see if the R-Dynamic trims return.

Related video: