Autoblog Garage Video: 2023 Ford Escape ST-Line Elite

Ford gave its Escape compact crossover a bit of a facelift for the 2023 model year. As for looks, the front end got the most attention, but the new ST-Line trims also add a few details that only help to make this ute look a little more aggressive. Inside, the Escape gets a new available infotainment screen running the latest version of Ford's SYNC software.

In this episode of Autoblog Garage, you can take a closer look at all those new and updated goodies, as well some of the other features that make the Escape a practical choice in that oh-so-competitive SUV segment. This tester is a well-optioned ST-Line Elite, which is at the higher end of the restructured Escape trim lineup, so it has other treats like a head-up display, digital instrument panel, unique leather seats and carbon-fiber-look accents. We also check out the Escape's trick rear seats that slide forward to provide more cargo room.

While it looks better (a passerby in a big pickup even commented that it was "cute" during a break in filming), Ford didn't do much to change the way this thing drives — which is a good thing in my opinion. The Escape was already perhaps the most engaging driver of the mainstream compact SUV set, and, as I found in my recent first drive of the 2023 model, that hasn't changed. I still like the power delivery from the 2.0-liter EcoBoost engine paired with all-wheel drive, as well as the sporty handling and responsive steering. The fact that this the looks of this ST-Line better match how it feels going down the road is a bonus.

Come back on Wednesdays for new episodes of Autoblog Garage.