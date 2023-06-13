Forza Motorsport launches October 10 with 500 cars

The teaser campaign for Forza Motorsport has been going on for three years; Turn 10 Studios gave us our first taste of in-game footage July 2020. After another vid last summer predicted a spring 2023 launch, the official release date is finally here: October 10. That came from Turn 10 during the E3 Xbox Games Showcase as well as another video featuring two hot additions, the Cadillac V-Series.R racer campaigning in the IMSA SportsCar Championship and World Endurance Championship that just scored a podium finish at Le Mans, and the Chevrolet Corvette E-Ray. Both are making their racing sim debuts in Forza Motorsport, two of the 500 cars in the game's garages at launch. One hundred of these vehicles haven't been featured in a Forza Motorsport title yet, although some of the newcomers might have been playable in Forza Horizons — a lot's happened since Forza Motorsport 7 hit shelves in 2017.

The developers emphasized customization will be a big feature, with "800 unique upgrades" across the cars on offer. In the trailer, the Corvette E-Ray undergoes a range of performance mods when it has trouble beating a Chevy Camaro in a race.

Forza will run at 4K resolution with ray-tracing enabled during races, all at 60 frames per second. As for courses, the number of track layouts wasn't given, but there will be 20 locations, some of which will certainly have multiple course configurations. Five of the locations are new to the series, including the Kyalami race track in South Africa.

Turn10 noted that just about every aspect of the game has been upgraded including the physics system, sound effects, graphics and even the dirt and damage systems. In the words of Turn10: "We’re simulating paint thickness, chipping and directionality of damage, while layering dirt so it accumulates in a realistic manner in low-pressure areas like recesses and alcoves." Realtime weather and time of day are featured, and each track is affected by different temperatures, moisture and rubber build-up. The clouds are procedurally generated, too. Another noteworthy feature is an accessibility mode for blind and low-vision players.

The pre-order page for Forza Motorsport is now open, and the game will be downloadable on the Xbox Game Pass the same day it launches.

