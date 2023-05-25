Jim Farley and Elon Musk will hold an EV Twitter chat at 5:30 p.m. EDT today: Watch it here

Ford CEO Jim Farley and Tesla CEO Elon Musk will host a chat on Twitter Spaces today, May 25 at 5:30 p.m. EDT. They'll discuss "accelerating EV adoption in North America," Ford announced Thursday afternoon — and you can follow along right here.

The unlikely pair are expected to focus on efforts that would be mutually beneficial to Tesla and Ford, such as expanding the country's nascent charging infrastructure, especially in the context of the Inflation Reduction Act. Tesla has already begun to open its Supercharger network to other manufacturers, albeit with mixed results.

We'll continue to update this post as any news breaks.