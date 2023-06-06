Father's Day is coming — this portable car jump starter makes the perfect gift at 41% off

Autoblog may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Pricing and availability are subject to change.

Although our dads can often seem like omnipotent superheroes, they too can fall victim to all of the annoying inevitabilities of car ownership. Issues like dead batteries can plague any driver and more often than not, they tend to pop up at the worst possible moment. Luckily, it's pretty easy and affordable to help our dads out of this particular bind thanks to portable car jump starters (and how-to videos). This NEXPOW jump starter would make a great gift even at full price, but it makes a stellar one at 41% off.

The tool can jump vehicles with up to a 7.5L gas or 6.5L diesel engine and carries up to 20 jumps on a single charge. It promises to work in extreme temperatures from -4°F to 140°F and includes safety technology like reverse polarity protection, over-current protection, high-temperature protection, over-load protection and more. There are also a few USB outputs built into the gadget, to allow users to charge their mobile devices, tablets, or anything else that uses USB. Naturally, the NEXPOW comes with its own clamps and cables, and it even includes a carrying case.

Key Features

Delivers 2000 peak amps

Can jump vehicles with up to a 7.5L gas or 6.5L diesel engine

Carries up to 20 jumps on a charge

Works in temperatures from -4°F to 140°F

Also charges USB devices like phones and tablets

Comes with its own clamps, cables and a carrying case

$59.49 at Amazon