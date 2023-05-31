Alfa Romeo finalizes 2024 Tonale EPA fuel economy, EV range

Alfa Romeo announced Wednesday that the 2024 Tonale plug-in-hybrid achieved 29 mpg combined in EPA testing, coming in at 77 MPGe with a total EV range of 33 miles. The plug-in hybrid powertrain is the only one offered in the 2024 Tonale and is shared with the 2024 Dodge Hornet R/T, which is essentially the same car only in weekend casual.

"We are happy to announce the official EPA electric range of 33 miles and 77 MPGe for the Alfa Romeo Tonale, which will allow many of our customers to drive their daily commutes without tapping the fuel tank," said Larry Dominique, SVP, Head of Alfa Romeo North America. "The Alfa Romeo Tonale represents the beginning of our transformation to greater electrification while staying true to the performance characteristics our customers expect from the brand, including a best-in-class 285 horsepower."

The electric range of 33 miles puts the 2024 Tonale smack in between the 2023 Lincoln Corsair PHEV (28 miles) and Lexus NX 450h+ (38 miles). The Lincoln is also a close match in MPGe, coming in at 78, but the Lexus handily eclipses both 84 MPGe. So if fuel EV range and fuel efficiency are all you crave, the Lexus is your go-to, even if the Alfa is thousands cheaper. The Tonale Sprint starts at $44,590 (with destination). After the $7,500 federal electric vehicle credit is factored in (which requires you to lease since the Tonale is built Italy) you’re looking at just $37,090. Both the Lexus and Lincoln start north of $50,000 before subsidies, but the Louisville-built Lincoln can benefit from tax credits whether you lease or purchase.

