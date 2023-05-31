Toyota has announced that it's recalling 96,000 examples of the 2022 and 2023 Corolla Cross SUV in the U.S. The recall affects only non-hybrid versions, and it regards the passenger airbag. Apparently there's a manufacturing defect that could keep the passenger-side airbag from inflating correctly. Obviously, this could result in additional injuries in a crash if the airbag isn't working right.

To rectify the situation, Toyota will be inspecting cars included in the recall for the dash defect. If needed, your dealer service department will replace the dash parts with new ones.

The company also stated that until affected cars are inspected and/or repaired, people should not sit in the front passenger seat of their Corolla Crosses. The company will be reaching out to owners by the end of July to let them know of the issue. Owners can also visit Toyota.com/recall or nhtsa.gov/recalls to look up if their vehicle is affected.

