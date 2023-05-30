2024 Cadillac CT6 debut marks 20 years of the brand in China

Cadillac just celebrated 20 years in the Chinese market, the brand selling more models there last year than it did in the States. As part of the festivities, the brand introduced its second-generation CT6 to a buying public still excited about sedans. Still sitting on the rear-drive Omega platform, the wheelbase and dimensions have barely changed, but the design has. The defined three-box form giving way to a fastback shape reminiscent of the Escala concept shown at Pebble Beach in 2016. Remarkably thin headlights sit above smaller vertical DRLs and larger side intakes. Between them resides what looks like a taller grille with a bolder mesh pattern, but the impression of size could come from the chrome trim piece at the top of the grille.

Behind that grille, the only engine available is a turbocharged 2.0-liter four-cylinder with 233 horsepower, hooked to a ten-speed automatic transmission. Toward the back of the sedan, there's that new, more rakish line flowing from roof to decklid. In the rear, trimmer taillights frame a decklid with an integrated, body-color spoiler. The center high-mounted brake light spans the width of the top of the rear glass.

A more substantial overhaul took place inside. The 33-inch curved display finds a home here, paired with choices of real wood like open-pore ash, metal accents, and ambient lighting that shines in 26 possible colors. The standard and optional menus contain a digital rearview mirror, a Renaissance Red quilted leather interior, Super Cruise, Magnetic Ride 4.0,

The entry CT6 comes in Base, Luxury, Premium Luxury, and Platinum trims. Base starts at 359,700 renminbi ($51,000 U.S.), Platinum starts at 469,700 renminbi ($66,500 U.S.).

Along with the new sedan, Cadillac introduced the GT4 compact crossover. Described as a "coupe-style SUV," it sits dimensionally between the XT4 and XT5. Engine choices are either a turbocharged 1.5-liter four-cylinder or turbocharged 2.0-liter four-cylinder, both aided by 48-volt hybrid systems and shifting through nine-speed automatic transmissions. This cabin also gets the 33-inch screen, and offers climate controlled seats, a heads-up display, 15-speaker audio, and surround camera. Front-wheel drive is the standard, all-wheel drive an option. Prices for this one start at 219,700 renminbi ($31,000 U.S.).

The two vehicles mark Cadillac's first steps to "expand and upgrade" the lineup in China. VP of Cadillac China Time Heile said, "While Cadillac is committed to an all-electric future, products featuring internal combustion engines remain a favorable customer choice in the luxury segment. With modern and bold styling, refined craftsmanship and cutting-edge technologies, the latest Cadillac products offers the transformative user experience that our customers desire."