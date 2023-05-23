Porsche 911 GT3 Manthey Performance Kit comes to the U.S. for faster lap times

The Manthey Performance Kit for the current-generation Porsche 911 GT3 (992) has been available in Europe for nearly a year, but now Porsche is bringing it to the U.S.

Changes made to the GT3 are just as we described in the original reveal. Aero changes include a larger front spoiler lip, side flaps on the front bumper, air guide elements on the underbody, a wider swan neck rear wing that features a Gurney flap, larger wing end plates, more aggressive angle of attack to the wing and larger carbon fiber fins on the rear diffuser. Lastly, the aero discs on the rear wheels enhance aero efficiency and are made of carbon fiber.

Suspension work to the GT3 Manthey Performance Kit includes a new four-way adjustable coil-over kit co-developed by Manthey and Porsche. This allows for greater customization of handling during track use. The spring rates are also 10% higher on the front axle and 7% higher on the rear versus a stock GT3. Braided steel brake lines are included as part of the kit, but you can purchase racing brake pads as an added cost item. The other “option” you can add to the kit are new forged wheels that reduce unsprung weight by a total of 16 pounds.

The best way to quantify what all these changes give you is via the Nürburgring lap time. A Manthey Performance Kit GT3 went around the ‘Ring 4.19 seconds faster than a stock GT3, giving it a lap time of just 6:55.737. None of this added performance comes at the cost of new-car benefits, as the kit allows you to retain the car's factory warranty and full road legality.

If you’re interested in shaving a bit of time off your own lapping sessions, Porsche says you can “try before you buy” at either the Atlanta or Los Angeles Performance Centers. You can pay $1,675 for a 90-minute session that allows you to compare a regular GT3 with the Manthey Performance Kit version on the racetrack. There’s also a four-hour version of this experience available at the LA location if 90 minutes isn’t enough.

How much will it cost you? The kit and installation, which must be done at a Manthey-certified Porsche dealership, starts at $57,300. If you want the forged wheels, tack on another $15,500. Oh, and don’t forget the fact that you need to have a 992 GT3 in hand, too.

Related video: