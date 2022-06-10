Porsche 911 GT3 Manthey Performance Kit works magic again

As if the 2022 Porsche 911 GT3 weren't awesome enough, Porsche engineers at Weissach worked with Manthey to make it better. The Manthey Performance Kit for the 911 GT3 reworks the coupe's aerodynamics and suspension, which, as usual, turns into faster lap times. Last year, Manthey's kit for the 911 GT2 RS broke the production car lap record at the Nürburgring with a time of 6:43.3. This new bundle for the GT3 kit took 4.19 seconds off the time Porsche set last year with the standard car, running the North Loop in 6:55.737 on a set of Michelin Pilot Sport Cup 2 R tires.

The revisions start with a larger front lip spoiler accessorized with side flaps. They channel air through reworked air guides under the car, increasing the downforce on the front axle. Aerodiscs on the rear wheels help tame aero behavior and look mighty cool. At the back, the vertical strakes on the rear diffuser are longer and made of carbon fiber reinforced plastic. Above that, the swan neck wing is larger, fits larger endplates, and features a larger angle of attack. Under the skin, the suspension is now a four-way adjustable coilover affair, an owner able to change rebound and compression without tools. It's stiffer as well, spring rates 10% higher in front, 7% higher in back. Porsche says this improves the car's ten-tenths handling without hampering day-to-day usability.

Options will include forged lightweight wheels that shed 16.1 pounds, braided steel brake lines, and racing brake pads.

For now, the kit is only available in Europe, but Porsche U.S. says it's still considering whether to bring the kit here. Ordered through Porsche Centers, EU shoppers will pay €37,911 ($40,370 U.S.), which is about $10,000 per second shaved off that 'Ring effort. Judging by the video, we'd take it.