Lamborghini Urus Performante Special Edition is likely not for you

Inspired by racing, the Lamborghini Urus Performante Special Edition is a limited-edition model created for the 40 enthusiasts who bought the Essenza SCV12. It stands out from the SUV it's based on with specific styling cues inside and out created by the Ad Personam division.

Standard carbon fiber add-ons, including the panel between the rear lights, help set the Special Edition apart from the Urus Performante. These parts are left exposed to highlight the use of the weight-saving material, but the similarities between the 40 Special Edition models will stop there. Ad Personam, the brand's in-house department in charge of designing one- and few-off cars, created a livery that echoes the Essenza SCV12 and that's characterized by styling cues such as orange accents and black trim pieces on the lower part of the body.

Lamborghini designers worked with Essenza owners to configure each Special Edition model, and many buyers created a matching pair; some of the designs are pictured in our gallery. Black brake calipers and 23-inch wheels come standard, though other options are available.

The interior's layout hasn't changed, but many of the design details are specific to the Special Edition. The cabin is finished in a color called Nero Cosmus and upholstered in a blend of black leather and Alcantara. There's carbon fiber trim that's either glossy or matte depending on the buyer's preference, black anodized aluminum accents, as well as the Essenza's logo on the passenger's side of the dashboard. Two plates add a finishing touch to the look: one celebrates Lamborghini's 60th birthday and the other is engraved with the customer's name.

While it would have been cool to pop the hood and come nose-to-nose with the Essenza's 830-horsepower V12, the Special Edition uses the same twin-turbocharged, 4.0-liter V8 as the standard Urus Performante. The engine develops 657 horsepower at 6,000 rpm and 627 pound-feet of torque from 2,300 to 4,500 rpm, and it spins the four wheels via an eight-speed automatic transmission. Hitting 62 mph from a stop takes 3.3 seconds (the Performante is the quickest member of the Urus range) and the SUV doesn't stop accelerating until it hits 190 mph.

Pricing for the Lamborghini Urus Performante Special Edition hasn't been revealed, but the entire production run has been spoken for.

