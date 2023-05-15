BMW Films teases action and a silent herd of horsepower in 'The Calm'

BMW Films is back on the large and small screens with a teaser called "The Calm." The trailer doesn't give much away except for making the emphatic point that the movie will be everything but calm. In 39 seconds, we get baddies on motorcycles, a gun, a taser, a fistfight, a drift, a crash, and what looks like some sort of deadly action with a seatbelt. We also get Pom Klementieff from "Guardians of the Galaxy" and Uma Thurman from more than 30 years of movies. Sam Hargrave, a Hollywood stunt man who took an acting turn in "Extraction," directed, fellow stunt man Nathaniel Perry plays the driver, and Joseph Kosinski, who directed "Top Gun: Maverick," served as executive producer. The score is, of course, by Hans Zimmer, the same composer who created the aural accompaniments for BMW's range of electric vehicles. All of which is to say that these are no longer intimate little productions; we're a long way from a little known Clive Owen as "The Hire," helping establish BMW Films with "The Ambush."

And that's what this movie is really about: the BMW i7 M70. It's the silent star of this clip, chased by electric motorcycles, too. BMW is headed to Italy's Lake Como for the Concorso d’Eleganza Villa d’Este 2023 running May 19-21 at the Grand Hotel Villa d'Este. BMW M's showcase is going to count at least two new cars, one of them the new 3.0 CSL, an original 1973 BMW 3.0 CSL tagging along to keep the modern coupe honest. Guests are going to see another "very special M car" as well. And that fest will host the public debut of the BMW i7 M70 with its 650 horsepower and 811 pound-feet of torque, the most powerful BMW 7 Series ever. We expect the sedan will be dressed in a two-tone livery or, more likely, several sedans will show off several liveries.

"The Calm" premieres at the Cannes Film Festival this Wednesday, May 17, "staged with the magic of silence by the new BMW i7 M70 and a Hollywood cast." Ahem. You can watch it online at BMW.com the same day.