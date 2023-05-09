This car jump starter is 63% off at Walmart right now

Autoblog may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Pricing and availability are subject to change.

At some point in your driving life, there's a great chance you're going to have to deal with a dead battery. More often than not, it'll happen at the worst possible moment. Luckily, this isn't as big a deal as it used to be thanks to portable car jump starters (and how-to videos), and sales like this one at Walmart, where you can snag a jump starter for less than $70. Much better than having to wait for a tow.

$69.99 at Walmart

Key Features:

Delivers 4,000 Peak Amps

Jump Starts cars, trucks , SUVs, motorcycles and boats with any gas engine and up to 10L diesel engines

Includes USB-C connection ports

Built-in flashlight, strobe and SOS light modes are available

This AVAPOW unit can jump start cars, SUVs, and even boats with any gas engine or up to a 10-liter diesel engine. If you need to charge a USB device or two, don’t worry, it has built-in USB-C outputs. Like some portable car battery jumpers, it also features a built-in emergency flashlight with an SOS mode and this one also comes with a bonus USB charging cable.