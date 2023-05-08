Volkswagen ID.7 electric wagon spied testing for the first time

The Volkswagen ID.7 is officially here in sedan form, but what about a wagon? That’s exactly the vehicle that we’re looking at right here in spy photos, and it’s the first time we’ve seen the ID.7 in this body shape.

This wagon mimics the concept car that VW revealed at the L.A. Auto Show back in 2020. That concept was called the Space Vizzion, and while VW confirmed a production version for Europe back then, there was no word on its fate in the U.S. Of course, VW has a history of selling wagons on this side of the ocean. It also revealed the concept in the U.S. instead of Europe, so the model’s fate here is still very much an open question.

There aren’t any big surprises in the camouflaged car itself, as it largely looks like a wagon version of the ID.7 sedan. A similar design language as the ID.7 can be seen both in front and back, but instead of the sloping sportback shape of the sedan, this model fully commits to the wagon silhouette. This particular tester’s rear wheels are identical to what we saw on the ID.7 reveal car, and the same can be said for the door handles, too.

If VW decides to bless us with the wagon version of the ID.7, we suspect it will share many of the same specs and similar interior design as the sedan. VW says it’s targeting an EPA-rated range of over 300 miles with the sedan, but final specs aren’t out yet. The wagon would likely knock a few miles off the sedan on account of its less slippery shape. There could also be rear-drive and all-wheel-drive models available, with the fastest version getting to 60 mph in the low-5-second range.

Again, all of this could very well be for naught, as VW could continue with its strategy of keeping its full-size wagons away from America like it’s done for the Passat as of late. That said, there’s still a chance that this electric wagon won’t be forbidden fruit forever, so we’ll follow along with its development.

Related video: