The sleek Volkswagen ID. Space Vizzion station wagon (or shooting brake if you want to be fancy), is going into production. This is according to a LinkedIn post by VW's CEO Ralf Brandstätter.

While the post doesn't specifically mention the Space Vizzion, which made its debut at the L.A. Auto Show last year, we know that's the car in question because of two things. The car is specifically described as a shooting brake, and the photos feature the concept.

Specifications will likely be similar to the Space Vizzion. Brandstätter says it will have a 700-kilometer range. That comes out to 435 miles, but this is likely the generous European WLTP testing, so the 300-mile range listed for the concept would be more in line with EPA ratings. That would also be in the realm of possibility considering the ID.4 crossover, which will share the same MEB platform as the production Space Vizzion, can go 250 miles. The production Space Vizzion should be more aerodynamic and likely able to go farther than the ID.4. Motor options would probably mirror the ID.4 with a base 201-horsepower rear-drive model, and a potentially 302-horsepower all-wheel-drive version.

We're not exactly surprised VW is bringing this car to production. It seems that nearly every ID. concept car is getting a production variant. The original ID. became the ID.3, the ID. Crozz is becoming the ID.4, and the ID. Buzz is slated for production, too. The Space Vizzion makes loads of sense for Europe in particular because of the continent's ongoing desire for wagons. We're curious if it will be offered in the U.S., since it made its debut at one of the biggest American auto shows. There's still time for VW to make a final decision, since production doesn't start until 2023.

Related Video: