This Black+Decker electric lawnmower is available for a giant 50% off today

Spring has finally sprung, and our lawns are returning with a vengeance after a long, chilly winter. If you've been looking to make the switch to an electric mower this season, this deal is well worth your time. Electric mowers can help save you money on gas, are better for the environment and are generally quieter with fewer maintenance needs.

For a limited time only, the 15-inch corded, Black+Decker electric mower is on sale for a huge 50% off, bringing the price down to just $133.13. The mower comes with its own grass collection bag, but you will need to use one of your own outdoor extension cords. It's got a 15-inch cutting deck, so this probably won't be ideal for larger lawns, but if that's what you need, check out this 21-inch EGO Power+ electric mower currently on sale for 29% off (its lowest price in at least 30 days). It is lightweight, features comfort grip handlebars, has an adjustable cutting height and starts at the push of a button. If you've been looking for a new zero-emissions mower, learn more below or check it out right here.

Key Features

10 amp, 15-inch electric mower

No gas required

Lightweight

Adjustable cutting height

Comfort grip handlebars

Push button start

