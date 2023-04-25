The McLaren 720S's successor has been revealed, and ... it looks a lot like the 720S. It's the McLaren 750S, and there's a reason it looks similar, as a lot of it is. The company noted that the 750S uses 30% new components compared to the 720S, which means that much of it is the same. But that aside, it does feature notable upgrades from the more powerful engine to the lighter weight. The coupe is even being joined by the convertible (750S Spider) right out of the gate.

Sitting in the middle of the 750S is a version of McLaren's classic twin-turbo 4.0-liter V8. Compared to the 720S, this one has more boost pressure, an additional fuel pump to maintain fuel injector pressure and pistons from the 765LT. All of this means that it makes 740 horsepower and 590 pound-feet of torque, increases of 30 and 22 respectively. The seven-speed sequential automatic transmission continues, but the rear end has a shorter gear ratio.

The coupe weighs 3,062 pounds (DIN curb weight), which is 66 less than the 720, and the Spider weighs in at 3,170 pounds). Both benefit from lighter carbon-fiber seats, a lighter exhaust, forged wheels, and even lighter driver display and windshield. All of this means that both the coupe and convertible will get to 60 mph in 2.7 seconds. The coupe will then do the quarter-mile in 10.1 seconds, with the Spider just 0.2 second behind. Top speed for both is 206 mph.