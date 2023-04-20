Snag this water-resistant SUV cargo liner for dogs right now for less than $13 at Amazon

Dogs are great, but they do tend to track a lot of things into a car. When moving, my dogs sit in the back seat, where I already have a seat cover and they can be safely harnessed in, but other times, at tailgates and while camping, they like to hop into the back of our SUV, which currently doesn’t have a cover of any kind. Thanks to this steal of a deal on Amazon right now, that is about to change.

$12.99 at Amazon

Key Features

Universal sizing. Measuring in at 54.7 x 90.2 inches, this cover can fit most SUVs.

Water resistant fabric prevents water, mud, and other liquids from seeping through

Bumper flap protector protects the exterior of your car when your pets are getting in and out

If you use the code GTCCO7PW you can get 50% off the original price of the khaki cover, bringing your total to $12.99, which is less than I pay for most car washes. This cover is easily removed and vacuumed or wiped down, though unfortunately it isn’t machine washable. Don’t have pets, this is great for protecting the interior of your car on road trips, camping and trips to the hardware store.