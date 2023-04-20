LiveWire S2 Del Mar priced at $15,499 with deliveries coming in July

Harley Davidson entered the electric motorcycle market a couple years ago with the LiveWire and split the name off as its own brand late last year. The company recently announced its second model, the LiveWire S2 Del Mar, and the $15,499 electric motorcycle is now available for reservation in the U.S. with a $100 deposit. Deliveries are expected to begin in July, and the company said it would detail more performance and specifications closer to the release.

The Del Mar goes up for reservations in Europe on April 27, and the company said it’s offering a super-limited 100-unit launch edition of the bike for European buyers. Customers who can grab one of the launch edition bikes get the white paint with hand-applied graphics that LiveWire said takes five days to finish. The standard Del Mar is available in blue, black, or gray, and the company promises a 110-mile city range for the 431-pound motorcycle. The electric powertrain produces 184 pound-feet of torque and a 0-60 mph time of 3.1 seconds. Charging from 20 to 80 percent on a Level 2 charger takes 75 minutes.

The LiveWire One is still the company’s flagship bike, and it comes with a $22,799 starting price. Its range estimates extend to 146 miles, and the 0-60 time is a hair quicker, at 3.0 seconds. Offering a lower-cost bike will help LiveWire compete against the hordes of cheap electric products available online. Still, the company’s pricing isn’t entirely out of line with other established American companies.

Zero Motorcycles’ catalog is packed with high-priced electric bikes, including some with $20,000-plus MSRPs. Just like cars, electric bikes are oftentimes more expensive than their gas-powered counterparts. The price gap is narrowing between the two, but it could be a while before electric motorcycles fall in line. While it’s possible to spend a ton on a gas motorcycle, they are still considerably less expensive than comparable electric models.

