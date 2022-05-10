LiveWire Del Mar is Harley-Davidson's second electric bike

Note that this is a developing story and more info will be added as we receive it.

LiveWire is its own electric motorcycle subbrand under Harley-Davidson now, and the company just launched a totally new bike. It’s called the LiveWire Del Mar.

A new and separate model from the LiveWire One (formerly known as the Harley-Davidson LiveWire), details are scarce on the ground at launch. The company’s website claims that the Del Mar will have 80 horsepower “or more.” It’s estimated to have a 100-mile city riding range — expect that figure to be lower if you’re riding on the highway. A 0-60 mph time of just 3.5 seconds “or better” is promised. Plus, the company is targeting a 435-pound curb weight.

Charging details are limited, but LiveWire says it will support either Level 1 or Level 2 charging. Initially, a Del Mar Launch Edition will be sold, but only 100 of these are available, and all of them are already reserved. You can join a waitlist for the Launch Edition, or you can get in line for a regular production version of the Del Mar.

Pricing is still an open question.

We’ve asked LiveWire to provide us with more details and all of the tech specs you might want to know, and we’ll update this story when they’re provided to us.

