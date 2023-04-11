BMW recalls 10 sedans and 41 SUVs over improperly welded seat frame

BMW has issued a recall that applies to a mere 51 cars in the United States, including 10 examples of the 3 Series and 41 SUVs. The cars included in the campaign were manufactured with front seat frames that may not have been appropriately welded to the seat rails.

Assigned recall number 23V-211 by the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA), the campaign includes 10 units of the 3 Series built between the 2019 and 2021 model years. The 330i, the 330i xDrive, and the M340i xDrive are on the list of affected models. It also includes 36 units of the X3 built during the 2020 and 2021 model years, and five examples of the 2021 X4, including the X4 M.

The German company explains that the front seats fitted to the affected cars "may not have been produced by the supplier according to specifications." The seat frame (the part that the springs and foam are attached to) may not have been properly welded to the seat rails (the part that secures the seat to the floor). This increases the risk of injuries in an accident because the impact could cause the front passengers to move around. BMW notes that the problem can affect either front seat, and that a noise or a vibration is a symptom of this problem.

BMW's supplier, Lear, traced the problem to an issue involving the laser welding process performed by a sub-supplier named Adient Ramos. The firm isn't aware of any accidents or injuries related to the problem, and luckily the fix sounds relatively simple. Owners of affected cars will need to bring the vehicle to an authorized BMW dealership so that a technician can replace the seat's frame and back rest.

Owners of cars included in the recall campaign will receive more details by mail starting on May 19, 2023. These vehicles are relatively recent, so the problem would have been fixed for free under warranty if it occurred before the NHTSA published details about the recall.