Electric scooters have become a popular alternative to cars, and even to public transportation and ride share apps if you live in the city. This one on Amazon is currently a whopping 50% off and full of features like over 30 miles of range and a top speed approaching 20 miles per hour.

Key features

Travels up to 33 miles on a charge

Top speed of 18 mph

Rider weight limit is 264 pounds

Foldable making it easy to carry

Dual 450W motors

Full LCD display

50% of anything on Amazon is a pretty great deal, but 50% off an $800 is quite a bargain. For those of you who are looking for a vehicle alternative, the Hover-1 Renegade might be a good choice. With a range of 33 miles you can easily get around town and the top speed of 18 miles per hour means you’ll get wherever you need to go pretty quickly too. There’s no info on when this deal will end so if you’re thinking about it, make your decision quickly so you don’t miss out.