GMC Hummer EV SUV first drive, RIP Camaro, Ferrari Roma Spider | Autoblog Podcast # 773

In this episode of the Autoblog Podcast, Editor-in-Chief Greg Migliore is joined by News Editor Joel Stocksdale. They start off with one of the week's biggest official news items — the impending death of the sixth-gen Chevrolet Camaro. On the subject of powerful American cars, they pivot to a teaser from Stellantis execs that there are big things ahead for its Dodge Charger SRT Daytona Banshee concept. From there, they look at Ferrari's new topless Roma and then get into Ford's multi-billion-dollar electric vehicle pivot. Speaking of expensive EVs, Joel just got back from driving the new GMC Hummer SUV. He also had the new F-150 Lightning Pro in his driveway, and that's followed by Greg's update on Autoblog's long-term Toyota Sienna.

