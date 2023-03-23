Dodge CEO teases more to come from Charger SRT Daytona Banshee

It appears Dodge CEO Tim Kuniskis presaged the arrival of another muscle car or more muscle cars during the Challenger Demon 170 event. At 34:40 in the livestream, when Kuniskis is speaking about the all-electric Charger on the way in 2024, he says it "We always wanted to do a ’68 Charger and this was our chance. We just needed to study the rules and find ways to do something cool that could comply and make happy without spiritually retreating from the things that we love. That Charger Daytona has what it takes to do exactly that. The new Charger Daytona will redefine American muscle. And don't worry ... we haven't fully pulled back the curtain on this car, or maybe these cars, just yet." The question we have no answer for, naturally, is what does he mean?

Mopar Insiders said it heard from its sources that the next-generation Challenger and Charger are going to be revealed in August. The automaker could do this during the weekend of the Woodward Dream Cruise on August 19. Or, we already know Dodge plans to hold another Speed Week in the days leading up to Woodward. Last year, Dodge used its Speed Week days to reveal the Dodge Charger Daytona SRT Banshee eStage 2 Concept we'd been anticipating for years. With the production version of the e-muscle revolution still 12 months or so in the future, there's plenty of reason to suspect treats coming down the pipeline. The 24 Months of Muscle calendar at Dodge Garage, which began with the Dodge EV Summit in July 2021, still shows five unopened portals. The last door bears the Fratzonic logo, so another bauble for the faithful delivered around August of this year would be right on time — perhaps a four-door version of the Charger Daytona concept?

We'll certainly have four months of reviews, sightings, and drag runs of the Demon 170 to tide us over. All we hope for August is that whatever Dodge shows is actually available for the average buyer, because the last calls — and not just the Demon — will all need trips through hell to acquire.

