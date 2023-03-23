Android Auto gets promise of 'lifetime' support from VW

One of the biggest complaints many Android smartphone users have is that manufacturers don’t support their devices beyond the first couple of years. After that, software updates stop, and only the vital security updates show up – if they’re lucky. The question of Android Auto in cars raises similar concerns because new vehicles last longer than smartphones, and losing access to a critical infotainment feature would be a massive letdown for owners. Realizing that, Volkswagen recently announced that it would support Android Auto for up to 15 years – what it considers the life of a vehicle.

Dirk Hilgenberg is CEO of VW Group’s CARIAD software division. He told Ars Technica that the automaker worked to establish contracts with VW brands to deliver lifetime support for software and usability updates. However, he said some brands would offer longer backing periods for their technologies.

Hilgenberg outlined some of the challenges with the initiative, which have forced CARIAD to be careful not to create too many new features that must be supported for years. “So that’s why we are, as you can imagine, very cautious with branches of releases because every branch we need to maintain over this long time.” He mentioned that the auto group needs to be especially careful to maintain services in its more exclusive vehicles, as VW Group houses heavy hitters like Porsche, Bugatti, and Lamborghini.

Though this may sound like a long shot, analysts have reason for optimism. Guidehouse Insights analyst Sam Abuelsamid said that the new software frameworks don’t rely as heavily on the underlying hardware, making it possible to support operating systems for much longer than smartphones.

He noted challenges associated with long-term support, which include automakers’ desire to institute subscription programs for vehicle features, which could involve infotainment. Buyers are already unhappy about the prospect of paying more for a product they already bought, and the desire to sign up is even lower in used car buyers. If over-the-air updates get tied to a monthly subscription, the number of cars receiving new software might drop considerably.