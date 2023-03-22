The Dodge Charger and Challenger leave behind a legacy of almost nonstop special editions with must-have enthusiast upgrades. It should come as no surprise then that Dodge wants its new compact crossover (and now entry-level model) to pick up where its iconic sedan and coupe left off.
To that end, the company has already shown a design study for a Hornet GT handling package inspired by Dodge's decades-old hot hatch icon: the Omni, which tuner Carroll Shelby (yep, that one) famously upgraded to "G.o L.ike H.ell." And now, there's an R/T version too.
This version will benefit from the R/T's plug-in hybrid powertrain, but Dodge gives no indication of further power increases. Like the GT GLH, the R/T variant rides lower care of a set of new front and rear springs. The 20-inch wheels are new as well, as are the exterior graphics and red Hornet badges.
While Dodge is calling it a concept, we suspect that this will join the product lineup in short order. And if this package doesn't quite have you salivating, just remember: The heritage of GLH leaves room for it to Go Like Hell S'More.
