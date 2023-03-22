The Dodge Charger and Challenger leave behind a legacy of almost nonstop special editions with must-have enthusiast upgrades. It should come as no surprise then that Dodge wants its new compact crossover (and now entry-level model) to pick up where its iconic sedan and coupe left off.

To that end, the company has already shown a design study for a Hornet GT handling package inspired by Dodge's decades-old hot hatch icon: the Omni, which tuner Carroll Shelby (yep, that one) famously upgraded to "G.o L.ike H.ell." And now, there's an R/T version too.