Audi Q4 E-Tron software update unplugs and adds a brace of features

Audi is preparing to release updated vehicle software for the Q4 E-Tron and Q4 Sportback E-Tron that will add convenience and efficiency to the ownership experience. The most important feature of what's coming might be OTA capability for future updates. Going from the current v2.3 software to v3.2 will need a trip to the dealer, but Audi says over-the-air improvements will be the norm afterward. The next most convenient feature would be Plug & Charge. After owners set up a payment account with Audi, all they need to do at a compatible charging station is plug the vehicle in, charging and billing handled automatically after that.

Refinements to charging methods include the addition of a preferred charge time setting. Owners can use the app to created a charging window to take advantage of lower energy rates — a feature EV owners have recently made noise about. Max charging capability increases to 135 kW for everyone after Audi enabled the higher cap last March for European owners. There will be an option to hold the battery to 80% charge as well, for those seeking to stretch battery capacity life. To make the best use of an external energy source, the new software accounts for more factors such as ambient temperature and state-of-charge when dialing in the battery's thermal management system. It also uses plugged-in power for warming the interior if the owner sets up a departure timer during preconditioning.

Driving enhancements are clustered around the infotainment system, with the ability to save navigation data such as recent destinations, send routes created in the MyAudi app to the vehicle, create personal profiles, find the parked vehicle, and remotely check vehicle status. Finally, along with the ability to create multiple user profiles, the MyAudi app will offer more interior customization options for details like ambient lighting and the background images displayed on the MMI screen.

The 2023 Q4 E-Tron is installed with v3.2 from the factory. Every E-Tron built before the 2023 model year will be able to upgrade. To prevent undue wait times at storefronts, Audi says it will notify owners in waves about when to schedule an appointment.

