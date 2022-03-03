2022 Audi Q4 E-Tron gets shorter fast-charging times

Audi is improving the charging time for new versions of the Q4 E-Tron in Europe. The automaker announced today that new versions of the Q4 E-Tron and the Q4 Sportback E-Tron will both come with faster charge times for models with the larger of two battery options, thanks to newly optimized software that runs the battery’s thermal management and control systems on the electric vehicles.

The Q4 E-Tron comes with two battery sizes in Europe. The shorter-range model uses a 51.5-kWh pack (that’s usable energy, the actual pack holds 55 kWh) while the longer-range model uses a 76.6-kWh (82-kWh) pack. The models that offer the larger battery pack include the Q4 40 E-Tron, the Q4 45 E-Tron Quattro and the Q4 50 E-Tron Quattro, as well as the Sportback versions of these models.

The announcement made today isn't about changes to the actual battery, but it does mean that anyone who buys a new Q4 E-Tron will require less time plugged into a DC fast charger to reach 80 percent full, thanks to the ability to charge at up to 135 kW of power. Previously, the maximum was 125 kW and the new, higher power rate means that the ideal time it will take the battery in one of the these E-Trons to go from 5% full to 80% will be reduced to just 29 minutes for the Q4 40 E-Tron and the Q4 Sportback 40 E-Tron. The Q4 45 E-Tron Quattro, Q4 50 E-Tron Quattro and Q4 Sportback 50 E-Tron Quattro models can now do that trick in 36 minutes.

Previously, all Audi would say about the fast charging time of these models is that they required only 10 minutes at a charging station to add around 81 miles of range on the WLTP cycle. EPA range on a charge is rated at 241 miles.

An Audi spokesperson confirmed to Autoblog that these enhanced features are only available on newly purchased cars for the new model year. This is not a software update that can be applied to already purchased models.

We noted late last year that Audi was reportedly working on range upgrades for the E-Tron. Those improvements would include a next-generation battery, more efficient motors and better electronics that, taken together, would up the E-Tron’s official range on the European WLTP cycle from 259 to 373 miles. Today’s update isn’t quite that big, but it does hint that Audi is still able to wring some more miles out of a battery’s electrons, which remains a good sign.

Other changes for the new Q4 E-Tron models include “expanded online features” like improvements to Audi connect with a new Amazon Alexa integration and the myAudi app. The new Q4 E-Trons can now also be ordered with an optional 11.6-in display, the largest-ever used in an Audi car, and a new Black Optics Plus Package can add some flair to the exterior design.