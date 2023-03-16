Ford recalls nearly 1.3 million Fusions, Lincoln MKZs for brake hose leaks

Ford Motor is recalling nearly 1.3 million Fusion and Lincoln MKZ sedans built from the 2013 through 2018 model years because their front brake hoses may rupture and leak brake fluid, which could affect stopping ability and increase the risk of a crash.

The company notified the National Highway and Transportation Safety Administration and says that in the event a leak occurs, the brake fluid warning light may illuminate on the instrument cluster behind the steering wheel.

Dealers will replace the front brake hoses, free of charge, and notification letters to owners are to be mailed in mid-April. A second letter will be mailed once replacement parts are available.

Owners may contact Ford customer service at 1-866-436-7332. Ford's number for this recall is 23S12. The vehicles affected were manufactured between Feb. 3, 2012, and July 19, 2017.

In mid-2020, Ford recalled 488,594 Ford Edge and Lincoln MKX SUVs for a similar problem regarding leaking brake lines.