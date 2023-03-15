Get your car ready for spring with this Meguiar's Wash & Wax Kit 30% off deal

Autoblog may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Pricing and availability are subject to change.

The snow of winter is finally melting away and that means it's time to start thinking about those sweet, sweet springtime car washes. Car wash kit manufacturers must be thinking about that too, because the deals are starting to emerge. If you need to refresh your own car wash kit for the new year, now is a great time to do it. This option from Meguiar's has all the basics and it's even 30% off right now, for a limited time.

$29.34 at Amazon

Included Items

Gold Class Car Wash Shampoo & Conditioner

Cleaner Wax

Quik Detailer

Quik Interior Detailer Cleaner

Hot Rims Wheel & Tire Cleaner

Sponge

Foam applicator Pad

Microfiber Towel

Meguiar's is one of the most popular brands in automotive care, and this Wash & Wax Kit is called "Classic" for a reason. It features eight pieces including car wash soap, interior cleaner, wheel and tire cleaner, cleaner wax, a mist and wipe detailer solution, a microfiber towel, a soft foam applicator pad and a car wash sponge. This is a great all-around option to stock up your kit, but if you're looking to go even deeper into your car cleaning journey, check out our list of the best car wash soaps for 2023 right here.