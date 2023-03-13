Jeep bringing a pickup-like concept to Easter Safari

Even though it's snowing this morning in Michigan, spring really is around the corner, and one of the signs is rumblings around the annual Easter Jeep Safari and its associated concept trucks. Jeep has released a pair of preview renderings to tease the event, one of which may stir up fans of old-school pickup trucks.

Shown at the top, one of the renderings certainly looks like a regular-cab, short-bed pickup truck. But the proportions are very different from, say, a chopped-down Gladiator, particularly the short overhang at the rear and the more raked B-pillars. Even closer examination reveals it looks a bit like the custom body used on the Wrangler Magneto electric concept. As is the case with drawings, proportions can be distorted, so it's hard to say if it's just a uniquely shaped Wrangler, or something more truck-like, almost like an old Scrambler. A truck would definitely create a buzz, especially if it were something that could spawn a unique conversion kit like the old Mopar JK-8. For reference, that kit replaced a Wrangler Unlimited body with a two-door cab and very short bed.

The possible truck concept is the big news of this first teaser release, but it's not the only one. Above is a rendering of a Wrangler Unlimited that will be on display. It looks like it will probably be a showcase of Jeep Performance Parts (JPP). The blue-lined logos and a small bump ahead of the windshield cowl confirm it's a 4xe plug-in hybrid. And there's a bit of smaller text ahead of the Rubicon sticker, which suggests it's a modified version of the Wrangler Rubicon Anniversary Edition shown at Chicago this year. Among the modifications are the tube doors, and some sort of net or cargo mount behind the doors. Those are surely just the start of a raft of upgrades, many of which are probably available now, and some that are probably coming soon.

These two trucks will be revealed in time for the Easter Jeep Safari, which runs from April 1 to April 9 at Moab. They will be joined by few other concept vehicles that will get their own teasers in due time.

